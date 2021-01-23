PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden won the high jump and was second in the long jump during a Bayha Division girls indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Weeden cleared 4-10 in the high jump and posted a distance of 14-10.25 in the long jump.
Team scores will not be kept for indoor meets this season.
Erin vonHousen was second in the 1,500 (5:13.42), and teammate Julia Fortune was third (5:14.65).
Brooke Kanaczet placed second in the 600 (1:48.84).
Abby Cole placed sixth in the 3,000 (11:37.07).
Cole, Fortune, vonHousen and Anna Lacroix combined for a third in the 4x400 (4:51.27).
— Keith Kimberlin
