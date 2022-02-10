PROVIDENCE — Erin vonHousen finished first in two races and Chariho High placed second in the Sullivan Division girls indoor track championships on Wednesday night.
The sophomore turned in a time of 3:14.95 in the 1,000 and 5:11.79 in the 1,500 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Chariho compiled 81 points. Bay View was first with 99 points and Moses Brown placed third with 72.
Chariho's Margaret Weeden won the high jump (5-2) and Weeko Thompson was first in the shot put (33-1.5).
Brooke Kanaczet was second in in the 600 (1:45.71) as was Emily Brown in the 300 (46.06).
Grace Gillett was second in the 3,000 (11:34.07) and Anna LaCroix was fourth (1:52.60). Catherine Allenson contributed a fourth in the 1,500 (5:56.54).
The 4x400 relay team of vonHousen, LaCroix, Kanaczet and Maya Weathers finished third (4:35.36).
Weathers, Chloe Babcock, Kendra Meagher and Emmiline Wiberg finished fifth in the 4x200 (2:03.34).
Riley Robalweski, Maria Kmykaylyshyn, Kaden Kelly and Catherine Allenson placed sixth in the 4x800 (12:16.74).
— Keith Kimberlin
