PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished third in the 3,000 at the outdoor track and field state championships on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
The freshman turned in a time of 10:54.99 earning third-team All-State honors. She was also All-State in cross country in the fall.
Margaret Weeden p laced fourth in the high jump clearing 5-0.
Chariho finished 14th in the team standings with 10 points. La Salle Academy was first with 105points and North Kingstown was second at 85.
The meet ended the season for the Chargers.
— Keith Kimberlin
