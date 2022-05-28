PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen improved her own school record in the 800 at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday.
The sophomore turned in a time of 2:21.5 at Conley Stadium, good for third place. Her previous best time was 2:25 on April 11.
Weeko Thompson won the shot put with a throw of 37-6. Brooke Kanaczet was sixth in the 300 hurdles in a personal-best time of 49.58.
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Anna LaCroix, Maria Mykhaylyshyn, Maya Weathers and vonHousen finished fourth in a season-best time of 10:35.43.
Chariho will next compete in the state track meet on Saturday at Brown University at 12:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
