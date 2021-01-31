PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden, Julia Fortune and Brooke Kanaczet each won events during a Bayha Division girls indoor track meet Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Weeden won the high jump at 5-1 and was sixth in the long jump (14-8.5).
Fortune topped the field in the 3,000 (11:11.84) and Abby Cole was third (11:32.04). Cole also finished fourth in the 1,000 (3:29.08).
Kanaczet was first in the 600 (1:47.36).
Erin vonHousen placed second in the 1,500 (5:06.26) and third in the 1,000 (3:21.26).
Team scores are not being kept at meets this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
