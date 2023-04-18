WOOD RIVER JCT. — Erin vonHousen and Weeko Thompson won two events each for Chariho High in a Southern Division girls track and field meet on Tuesday.
Chariho (1-3) lost to Coventry, 87-62, and South Kingstown, 107-41.
VonHousen won the 800 (2:24.3) and the 1,500 (4:54.8). Thompson was first in the shot put (32-10½) and the discus (112-11).
Emily Brown finished second in the long jump (15-1½) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.0). Brooke Kanaczet placed second in the 1,500 (5:11.0).
Rachel Abbott and Emmiline Wibert tied for third in the 100 (13.8) and Abbott was third in the 200 (29.2).
Elle Clark was third in the 100 hurdles (20.2) as was Tori Babineau in the javelin (71-11). Abbott, Chloe Babcock, Wiberg and Mia Cleary finished second in the 4x100 relay (56.8).
Chariho next competes in the Injury Fund Relays at Mt. Pleasant in Providence on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
