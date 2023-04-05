EXETER — Weeko Thompson and Erin vonHousen won two events each as Chariho High split a Southern Division girls outdoor track and field meet on Tuesday.
Thompson, who missed the indoor season with an injury, was first in the shot put (31½) and the discus (100-4).
VonHousen finished first in the 800 (2:28.1) and the 1,500 (4:58).
Chariho defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 81-61, but lost to West Warwick, 101-56. It was the season-opening meet for all three teams.
Tori Babineau finished first in the javelin (84-10). Elle Clark contributed a second in the 100 hurdles (18.6) and a third in high jump (4-6).
Grace Steere finished second in the 3,000 (12:47) as did Brooke Kanaczet in the 800 (2:28.2). Third-place finishers were Rachael Abbott (100, 12.6) and Kyla Peltier (1,500, 5:42).
Kanaczet, vonHousen, Maya Weathers and Kara Linke combined for second in the 4x400 (4:43). Abbott, Chloe Babcock, Emmiline Wiberg and Emily Brown finished third in the 4x100 (59.5).
Chariho next hosts South Kingstown and Coventry on April 18 at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.