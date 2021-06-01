NORTH KINGSTOWN — Brooke Kanaczet and Margaret Weeden won individual events to highlight Chariho High's performance Tuesday in a Southern Division girls track and field meet with East Greenwich and North Kingstown.
Team scores are not begin kept at Rhode Island meets this season.
Kanaczet won the 300 hurdles in 53.6 seconds. Weeden was first in the triple jump (33-7).
Second-place finishers for the Chargers were Weeden (high jump, 4-8); Erin vonHousen (800, 2:26.1); Anna LaCroix (400, 68.2); and Nekoda Thompson (shot put, 25-2).
Two relay teams placed second: the 4x100 squad of Grace Abbott, Elle Clark, Maria Mykhaylyshyn and Rachael Abbott (54.9) and the 4x400 quartet of Kanaczet, LaCroix, Alexis Cole and vonHousen (time unavailable).
Thompson added a third-place finish in the discus (65-5).
Chariho next competes in the Southern Division championships on Saturday at Westerly at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
