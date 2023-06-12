WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High distance runners Brooke Kanaczet and Erin vonHousen carried the load for the girls indoor track team this season earning multiple postseason honors.
Both runners established school records over the course of the season and qualified for the state and New England championship meets.
Kanaczet, a senior, earned first-team All-Sullivan Division recognition in the 1,500 (4:57.67) and the 1,000 (3:12.72). She was second team All-Medium Class in the 1,500 (5:01.04).
She finished fifth in the 1,500 at the state meet establishing a school record of 4:54.62. Kanaczet placed 11th in the mile at the New England championships in a school-record time of 5:18.04.
"Brooke had a great season. This was her first season running distance after moving up from 600 racing," Chariho coach Andrew Fales said in an email. "It's not easy to go from a mid-sprint race to distance. She peaked at the end of the season and had personal-best runs at the state meet and NE [New England] championship."
VonHousen earned first-team All-Medium Class honors in the 3,000 in a school record time of 10:33.07. She was second team All-Sullivan Division in the 1,500 (4:57.82) and the 1,000 (3:13.62).
She also established a school record in the 1,000 (3:04.26) at the performance meet.
"Erin came off an injury from cross country and still managed to be back to a competitive level because of her work ethic and perseverance," Fales said in an email.
Chariho's 4x200 relay team of Emily Brown, Chloe Babcok, Emmiline Wiberg and Evelyn Campbell earned Sullivan Division third-team recognition after turning in a time of 1:59.17 at the league's championship meet.
Brown, Wiberg, vonHousen and Kanaczet also earned third-team honors in the Sullivan Division in the 4x400 with a time of 4:34.61.
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Kanaczet, Ella Murphy, Kara Linke and vonHousen placed seventh at the East Coast Invitational with a school-record time of (10:45.08).
Chariho tied for fourth at the Sullivan Division meet, placed eighth in the Medium Class meet and 21st at the state championships. The Chargers finished 5-4 in the dual meet season.
"Despite injuries we were always competitive and had a great season," Fales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.