WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden won two events and finished second in a third Monday in a Southern Division girls track meet with South Kingstown and Coventry.
Weeden won the high jump, clearing 5-0, and also took first in the triple jump (31½). She was second in the long jump at 14-10.
Team scores are not being kept in dual meets this season.
Abby Cole was first in the 3,000 (11:32.4), and Paige Grissom was second (12:55.7).
Brooke Kanaczet placed second in the 400 (65.7), as did Anna Lacroix in the 800 (2:38.6).
Third-place finishers were Weeko Thompson, shot put (25-9); Rachel Abbot, 100 (13.9); Grace Gillette, 800 (2:40.9); and Caitlyn Allenson, 1,500 (5:53.7).
Chariho's 4x100 relay team of Abbot, Elle Clarke, Maria Kykhayshyn and Rache Abbot placed first in 55.2.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.