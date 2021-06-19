PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden tied for third in the high jump at the Mount Pleasant Invitational track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Weeden cleared 5-1.
Chariho tied for 27th with four points. La Salle Academy was first with 108, and Classical was second with 68.
Chariho next competes at the state meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
— Keith Kimberlin
