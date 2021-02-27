PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Margaret Weeden placed third in the high jump at the girls indoor track state meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Weeden cleared 5-0 feet. Chariho finished 15th in the team standings with eight points. La Salle dominated the event with 107 points, good for first. Moses Brown and North Kingstown tied for second with 36.
Chariho's Erin vonHousen finished fifth in the 3,000 (10:48.18).
The meet ended the season for the Chargers.
— Keith Kimberlin
