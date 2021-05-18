EXETER — Chariho High freshman Erin vonHousen won two races in a Southern Division girls track meet with Exeter-West Greenwich and West Warwick on Tuesday.
She was first in the 800 (2:31.0) and the 1,500 (5:08.7). Team scores are not being kept for meets this season.
Margaret Weeden tied for first in the high jump (5-0) and was second in the triple jump (30-½) and the long jump (13-10½).
Katja Nelson won the pole vault (6-0).
Brooke Kanaczet won the 300 hurdles (51.7). Weeko Thompson was first in the discus (80-10½) and third in the hammer (69-11½).
Rachel Abbot placed second in the 100 (13.2), and Grace Abbot was third (13.9). Grace Abbot was also third in the 200 (30.0).
Ellie Clarke finished second in the 100 hurdles (20.8).
Other third-place finishers were Greenlee Stets in the shot put (18-1), Grace Gillette in the 1,500 (5:30.5), and Althea Granchamp in the javelin (76-8½).
Kanaczet, Anna LaCroix, Alexis Cole and vonHousen finished first in the 4x400 relay (4:36.1).
Grace Abbot, Elle Clarke, Maria Mykhaylynshyn and Rachel Abbot placed first in the 4x100 (55.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
