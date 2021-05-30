NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first in the 3,000 at the Mariner Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
The Chariho freshman completed the race in 10:40.79. Her time qualified her for the state meet on Jun 26.
Chariho finished 18th in the team standings with 10 points. North Kingstown was first with 87.5
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.