PROVIDENCE — Two Chariho High runners placed fourth in their races as the Large Class girls indoor track championships Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Erin vonHousen was fourth in the 3,000 (11:03.47) as was Brooke Kanaczet in the 600 (1:46.47).
Chariho finished seventh in the team standings with eight points. La Salle was first with 155 and North Kingstown was second with 90.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.