PROVIDENCE — Erin vonHousen improved her own school record time in the 800 winning the event at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday.
VonHousen crossed the line at Conley Stadium in 2:16.21.
Chariho's 4x800 relay of Grace Steere, Ella Murphy, Kyla Peltier and vonHousen placed third in 10:29.52.
Lilly Baxter tied for eighth in the high jump at 4-9.
Chariho returns to Conley Stadium on Saturday for the state meet at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
4-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.