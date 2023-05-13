NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first in the 3,000 improving her own school record at the Mariner Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday.
VonHousen posted a time of 10:23.53 winning the race by almost 23 seconds.
Chariho finished 11th in the team standings with 28 points. Cranston West won the event with 70.
Brooke Kanaczet topped the field in the 1,500 with a time of 4:51.10. Emily Brown was second in the 300 hurdles (49.42).
Chariho next competes in the Class B meet on May 20 at Portsmouth at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
