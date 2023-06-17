PHILADELPHIA — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen established a state record in the 2,000 steeplechase at the New Balance Nationals track and field meet late Friday night.
The junior turned in a time of 6:56.63, good for 10th in the event. After a rain delay, she ran in the second of three heats just before midnight.
VonHousen was the state champion in the 3,000 and earned All-New England honors in the 3,200 with a third-place showing.
— Keith Kimberlin
