PORTSMOUTH — Erin vonHousen won the 800 and placed second in the 1,500 as Chariho High finished seventh at the Class B girls track and field meet on Sunday.
VonHousen ran 2:21.98 in the 800 and 4:49.03 in the 1,500. Chariho scored 47.75 points. South Kingstown won the meet with 128 and Barrington was second with 101.25.
Weeko Thompson finished second in the shot put (33-1.25) and third in discus (109-9).
Brook Kanaczet was third in the 800 (2:23.92), as was Emily Brown in the 300 hurdles (48.59).
Elle Clark was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.5) and Lilly Baxter tied for seventh in the high jump (4-7).
Chariho next competes in the Mt. Pleasant Invitational on Saturday in Providence at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
