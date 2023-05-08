WEST WARWICK — Weeko Thompson won the discus and was second in the shot put as Chariho High placed seventh in the Southern Division girls track and field championships on Sunday.
Thompson had a throw of 116-02 in the discus and 33-4 in the shot put. Chariho finished seventh with 59.5 team points. South Kingstown won the meet with 144 and West Warwick had 105.
Erin vonHousen placed second in the 1,500 (4:46.18) and third in the 800 (2:24.67).
Emily Brown contributed a third in the 300 hurdles (48.74) and fourth in long jump (15-7).
Emmiline Wiberg was sixth in the 100 (13.5) and Lilly Baxter tied for sixth in the high jump (4-7). Rachael Abbott finished seventh in the 100 (13.56) and Kyla Peltier was eighth in the 3,000 (12:26.35).
Tori Babineau, Brown, Evelyn Campbell and vonHousen finished fifth in the 4x400 (4:33.13).
Peltier, Maya Weather, Kara Linke and Ella Murphy placed seventh in the 4x800 (11:08.89).
Wiberg, Brown, Anna Gingerella and Campbell finished seventh in the 4x100 (55.59).
— Keith Kimberlin
