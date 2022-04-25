NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High's Weeko Thompson broke her school record in the discus and Erin vonHousen matched the school mark in the 1,500 on Monday in a Southern Division girls track and field meet.
Thompson threw the discus 110-5 to finish second in the event. She set the previous school record on April 11 with a throw of 107-5.
Thompson also won the shot put (36-11). Earlier in the season, Thompson broke the school record with a throw of 38-1½. Mary Silva held the previous record of 37-8, established in 1983.
VonHousen matched Isabelle Baker's school record with a time of 4:53.5 in the 1,500 on Monday, good for second place. She was third in the 800 (2:26.6).
On April 11, vonHousen ran a 2:25 in the 800 to set a school record. Baker held the previous record of 2:28, established in 2013.
In Monday's meet, Emily Brown was second in the 300 hurdles (49.1). Elle Clarke was third in the 100 hurdles (19.4), as was Tori Babineau in the 400 (68.4).
Chariho (3-3, 3-3 Southern Division) lost to North Kingstown, 120-29, but beat East Greenwich, 73-57.
Thompson will be competing in the Classical Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.