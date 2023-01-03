PROVIDENCE — Brooke Kanaczet and Erin vonHousen finished first in their races during a Sullivan Division girls indoor track meet Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kanaczet posted a time of 3:13.32 in the 1,000 and vonHousen finished in 5:07.55 in the 1,500. They beat all competitors in the Sullivan Division on Monday.
Chariho (3-2, 3-2 Sulllivan Division) beat Burrillville, 53-23, but lost to North Smithfield, 77-31.
Weeko Thompson placed second in the shot put in 32-5.25 and Meagan Quaratella was ninth in the weight throw, (23-3.5), but first among North Smithfield and Burrillville competitors.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.