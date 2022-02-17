PROVIDENCE — Emily Brown placed second in the 300 at the junior varsity girls indoor track state championship meet on Wednesday.
Brown, a freshman, finished with a time of 46.04.
Chariho tied for 16th with eight points. Classical was first with 70 and Coventry was second with 44.
— Keith Kimberlin
