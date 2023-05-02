PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Emily Brown finished second in the 300 hurdles at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday.
Brown turned in a time of 49.06.
— Keith Kimberlin
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.