NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High's Lilly Baxter scored in two field events at the freshman girls track and field state championships on Tuesday.
Baxter was sixth in the high jump (4-8) and fourth in long jump (14-6.5).
Grace Steere was fourth in the 3,000 (12:01.59) and Kyla Peltier was sixth (12:08.87).
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Steere, Ella Murphy, Kara Linke and Peltier finished third (11:16.20).
Chariho placed 13th with 22 points. Ponaganset won the meet with 70.5
— Keith Kimberlin
