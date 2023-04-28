NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High finished first in seven events, but dropped a pair of Southern Division girls track and field meets on Wednesday.
Chariho lost to North Kingstown, 88-67, and East Greenwich, 79-69.
Weeko Thompson was first in the shot put (32-3¼) and discus (109-2).
Erin vonHousen placed first in the 800 (2:29.5), closely followed by teammate Brooke Kanaczet (2:29.7). VonHousen also won the 1,500 (5:01).
Emily Brown won the 300 hurdles (50.1) and the long jump (15-9½). Lily Baxter won the high jump (4-6).
Rachael Abbott was second in the 100 (13.7) and Emiline Wiberg was third (13.8).
Grace Steere was second in the 3,000 (12:07) and Kyla Peltier was third (12:09). Elle Clark contributed a third in the 100 hurdles (18.7).
Chariho next travels to Westerly on Monday for a 5 p.m. meet. Narragansett and Prout will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
