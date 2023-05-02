WESTERLY — Emily Brown and Erin vonHousen won two events each as Chariho High swept a Southern Division girls track and field meet on Monday.
Brown was first in the 300 hurdles (49.4) and the long jump (15-11). VonHousen placed first in the 1,500 (5:11) and the 3,000 (10:46).
Weeko Thompson won the shot put (32-3) and was second in the discus (109-2). Lilly Baxer finished first in the high jump (4-8) and third in the long jump (13-9).
Tori Babineau won the javelin (80-2). Rachael Abbott and Emmiline Wiberg tied for first in the 100 (13.2). Lidia Taber was second (13.5). Wiberg and Taber tied for third in the 200 (28.9).
Brooke Kanaczet placed second in the 800 (2:24).
Chariho finished the dual meet season at 4-5. The Chargers next compete in the Southern Division championships on Sunday at West Warwick at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.