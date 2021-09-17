WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mt. Hope won three of four singles matches, including a three-setter, and would go on to edge Chariho, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Friday.
The loss was the first of the season for the Chargers (4-1, 4-1 Division II). Hope, the 2019 D-II champion, improved to 5-0, 5-0.
Emily Ballard won the lone singles match for Chariho, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, at No. 3.
Chariho's No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams were responsible for the team's other two points. No. 2 Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson won, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 3 Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren prevailed, 6-0, 6-0.
The Chargers next play at Mount St. Charles on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
