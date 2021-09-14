CRANSTON — Chariho High won three singles matches and three in doubles to beat Cranston East, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Kathryn LeBlanc prevailed, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 2 singles. Emily Ballard was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3, and Megan Ballard posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 4.
In doubles, No. 1 Adriana Abby and Grace Levi won 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson were 6-2, 6-0 winners. No. 3 Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren won 6-0, 6-0.
All three doubles teams are 3-0.
Cranston East dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Chariho (3-0, 3-0) next travels to Middletown on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.