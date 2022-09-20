WARWICK — Undefeated Chariho High did not lose a set and beat Pilgrim, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Chariho is 5-0, 5-0 Division II and has swept three of its opponents.
In singles, No. 1 Emily Ballard won 6-3, 7-6 (6-4 tiebreaker), No. 2 Megan Ballard prevailed 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Sadie Grissom was a 6-3, 7-5 winner and Katherine LeBlanc earned a 6-3, 6-0 win.
Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson were 6-4, 6-0 winners at No. 2. Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won at No. 3, 7-5, 6-4.
Pilgrim is 1-3, 1-3. Chariho next travels to Lincoln School in Providence on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
