WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High swept doubles and got a key win at third singles to defeat Westerly, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Tuesday.
The Chargers (4-5, 4-1 Division II) were leading 3-2 when Sabrina Rubenstein won at No. 3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, to clinch the team's victory.
"She just stayed strong," Chariho coach Marc Fain said. "She kept it together and just continued strong shot-making throughout the entire match."
Chariho's doubles winners were Bridget Fox and Kathryn LeBlanc at No. 1, 6-3, 6-2, Kiley Cook and Grace Levi at No. 2, 6-2, 6-1, and Megan Ballard and Emily Ballard at No. 3, 6-0, 6-3.
Westerly (2-1, 2-1) received singles wins from Gianna Ferraro at No. 1, 6-1, 6-0, Lily Tria at No. 2, 6-4, 6-0, and Elena Murdock at No. 4, 6-4, 7-5.
Chariho next hosts Prout on Saturday at 10 a.m. Westerly next plays at East Greenwich on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.