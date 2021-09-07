WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High swept doubles and opened the girls tennis season with a 5-2 win over Classical in a Division II match Tuesday.
Adriana Abby and Grace Levi combined for a 6-4, 6-3 win at first doubles. Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 2. Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren prevailed at No. 3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-2, 10-7.
Emily Ballard was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles, and Megan Ballard won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Chariho next travels to Cranston East on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
