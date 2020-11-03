WAKEFIELD — The Chariho High girls tennis team fell to undefeated Prout, 4-3, in a Division II match Tuesday.
The Chargers had two singles wins, one from No. 1 Megan Dickerman, 6-3, 6-4, and the other from No. 4 Kylee Whelan, 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Magan and Emily Ballard gave Chariho its third point with a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
Prout improved to 5-0, 4-0 Division II.
Chariho (4-6, 4-2) next plays at South Kingstown on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
