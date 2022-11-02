NORTH SCITUATE — Ponaganset won three of four singles matches and downed Chariho High, 4-2, in the Division II girls tennis semifinals on Wednesday.
Ponaganset won one of the singles matches via a tiebreaker in the third set.
Ponaganset had beaten Chariho 6-1 on Oct. 1.
"I thought we played them better than we did last time," Chariho coach Marc Fain said. "They are strong all the way through, they have a lot of seniors."
Chariho's Katherine LeBlanc picked up a point at fourth singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson combined for a 7-5, 7-5 win at first doubles.
Ponaganset (14-2), the No. 2 seed, moves to the finals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Slater Park in Pawtucket where it will play No. 1 Lincoln School or No. 5 South Kingstown.
No. 3 Chariho finished the season 13-3. Two of its losses were to Ponaganset and another to Lincoln School.
"We did have a great year, a great group of kid with super good attitudes," Fain said.
— Keith Kimberlin
