BRISTOL — Mt. Hope turned back Chariho High, 4-3, in a nonleague girls tennis match Wednesday.
The match was closely contested, with three contests going three sets.
In singles, No. 1 Megan Dickerman was a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 winner.
In doubles, Bridget Fox and Kathryn LeBlanc combined for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 1. Emily Ballard and Megan Ballard were 6-0 and 6-4 winners at No. 3.
Mt. Hope moved to 3-1 with the victory.
Chariho (1-3) next travels to Cranston West on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
