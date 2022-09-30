NORTH PROVIDENCE — Chariho High defeated North Providence, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Friday.
No. 1 Emily Ballard and No. 2 Megan Ballard won their singles matches.
In doubles, No. 1 Faith Owren and Sarah Johnson, No. 2 Kaitlyn Daniels and Lily Jackson and No. 3 Allison Cole and Olivia Marchione won their matches.
Set scores from the matches were unavailable.
Chariho (7-1, 7-1 Division II) next plays North Smithfield at Prout on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
