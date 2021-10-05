WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten Portsmouth won two singles matches and twice in doubles to turn back Chariho High, 4-2, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Chariho's Megan Ballard prevailed in the match of the day, with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker) victory at No. 3 singles. Her sister, Megan Ballard, also won at No. 4 singles, 7-5, 6-3.
In third doubles, Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren were tied with their opponents at a set each before it was declared a no-match due to darkness.
Portsmouth is the league's only unbeaten team at 9-0, 9-0. Chariho (7-3, 7-3) next travels to Prout on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
