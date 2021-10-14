WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson clinched the deciding point as the Chargers edged South Kingstown, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Thursday.
The match was tied 3-3 when Grissom and Jackson, both sophomores on the No. 2 doubles team, won the first set 6-3, but trailed 4-2 in the second set. They won the next four games to clinch the victory.
Adriana Abby and Grace Levi earned a win at first doubles when a South Kingstown player suffered an injury in the third set. Abby and Levi lost the first set, 6-4, but won the second 7-5.
In singles, Emily Ballard was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 3. Megan Ballard prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4. Emily Ballard is 13-1, while Megan Ballard is 11-3 for the season.
South Kingstown dropped to 4-5, 4-5 Division II.
Chariho (9-4, 9-4) next hosts Narragansett on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.