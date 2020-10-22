WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won two singles matches and a pair in doubles to top South Kingstown, 4-3, in a Division II-South girls tennis match Thursday.
The match started Wednesday, but was not completed due to slippery court conditions.
Singles winners for the Chargers were No. 1 Megan Dickerman, 6-1, 6-2 and No. 4 Kylee Whelan, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, No. 1 Kiley Cook and Grace Levi won, 7-5, 6-2 and No. 3 Cosette Salaun and Sadie Grissom combined for an 8-6, 5-7, 6-3 victory.
Chariho (2-5, 2-1 Division II-South) next travels to Toll Gate on Saturday at 10:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
