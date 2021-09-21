WOONSOCKET — Chariho High won two of the final three matches of the day and beat Mount St. Charles, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
The match was tied 2-2 with three matches remaining. Those three matches ended at approximately the same time.
Kylee Whelan was able to win one those matches at first singles, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3.
Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren at third doubles earned the other, 6-1, 6-3.
Emily Ballard won her match at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-3, and Megan Ballard was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at fourth singles.
Chariho (5-1, 5-1 Division II) next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
