NORTH PROVIDENCE — North Providence won three of four singles matches and defeated Chariho, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Monday.
The lone singles winner for the Chargers was Kylee Whelan at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 3 doubles team of Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren earned the team's other point with a 7-6 (5), 6-0 victory.
The Cougars improved to 5-1, 5-1 Division II.
Chariho (5-2, 5-2) next plays at home against Narragansett on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in a continuation of their weather-shortened match from last Thursday. Chariho leads, 3-1.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.