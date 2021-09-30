SCITUATE — Chariho High won three of four singles matches and downed Ponaganset, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match on Thursday.
No. 2 Kathryn LeBlanc earned a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles. Emily Ballard prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. Megan Ballard won in three sets at No. 4, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker).
In doubles, Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson combined for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2. Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren were 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 winners at No. 3.
Ponaganset dropped to 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Chariho (7-2, 7-2) next hosts Narragansett on Monday at 5:15 p.m. It is the continuation of a match that was halted by darkness on Sept. 23.
— Keith Kimberlin
