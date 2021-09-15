MIDDLETOWN — Chariho High swept singles play en route to a 5-2 win over Middletown on Wednesday in a Division II girls tennis match.
Chariho has opened the season with four straight victories.
No. 1 Kylee Whelan won 7-6 (6), 6-4; No. 2 Kathryn LeBlanc rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory; No. 3 Emily Ballard was a 6-3, 6-0 winner; and sister Megan Ballard prevailed, 6-4, 6-4.
Third doubles team Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren capped things with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory as Chariho dealt the Islanders (3-1, 3-1) their first loss.
Chariho next hosts Mt. Hope on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
