WARWICK — Chariho High swept Toll Gate, 7-0 in a Division II-South girls tennis match Saturday morning.
Singles winners for the Chargers were No. 1 Megan Dickerman, 6-3, 10-4, No. 2 Jilian Geer, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, No. 3 Sabrina Rubenstein, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 4 Kylee Whelan, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-4.
In doubles, Bridget Fox and Karthryn LeBlanc combined for a win at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1. Kiley Cook and Grace Levi prevailed at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1, and Cosette Salaun and Sadie Grissom were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
Toll Gate is 0-2, 0-2 Division II-South. Chariho (3-5, 3-1) next hosts Westerly on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
