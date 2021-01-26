WOOD RIVER JCT. — Megan Dickerman lived on the baseline for the Chariho High girls tennis team this past season.
If she was playing an opponent of equal ability, coach Marc Fain said, she generally prevailed.
"She will let you make the mistakes. She will just outwill you," he said. "If she's playing an opponent that is as good a tennis player as her, she will win the match. She had a really good season."
Dickerman, a senior, earned first-team All-Division II honors after posting a 5-3 record at No. 1 singles for the Chargers.
"She played a lot of strong competition and she always competed," Fain said. "Even when she lost, she would win three or four games in the set. She was always mentally tough. She had great will and determination."
Chariho freshman sisters Megan Ballard and Emily Ballard were also first-team All-Division II as a doubles team. They are part of triplets — they also have a brother.
They finished with a 4-1 record and lost to the eventual state champions in the state doubles tournament in the opening round.
The Ballards were volleyball players who decided to give tennis a try when the volleyball season was postponed in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"They learned to play on the fly. Once they caught on and figured it out, they beat the No. 1 team from Portsmouth and the No. 1 team from Ponaganset," Fain said. "They complemented each other so well and they have a strong family relationship."
Fain said Emily Ballard has a consistent serve with strong groundstokes, while Megan has a strong forehand and backhand.
"They weren't even going to play tennis until volleyball was canceled," Fain said.
Chariho finished 4-6, including a win against Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.