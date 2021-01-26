Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.