WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High received wins from the Ballard sisters on its way to a 5-2 victory over Lincoln on Monday in a Division II girls tennis match.
Emily Ballard was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3, and Megan Ballard prevailed at No. 4, 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, Adriana Abby and Grace Levi were 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 1. Sadie Grissom and Lily Jackson prevailed at No. 2, 6-4, 7-5.
Kaitlyn Daniels and Faith Owren were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
It was the season opener for Lincoln. Chariho (2-0, 2-0 Division II) next travels to Cranston East on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
