BRISTOL — Westerly High's Abbey Donato placed in the top five in two individual events at the Division II girls swim championships on Sunday at Roger Williams University.
Donato finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.91) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.30).
Westerly placed eighth in the team standings with 124 points. Classical won the event with 403 and East Greenwich was second with 321.
London Armitage finished sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:58.88) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.32).
Emma Turano finished 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:33.72) and 16th in the 100 freestyle (1:08.66).
Sofia Cozzolino finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (7:01.12) and Olivia Lund was 11th in the 500 freestyle (7:30.36).
Armitage, Turano, Cozzolino and Donato placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.18) and seventh in the 200 medley relay (2:11.27).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.