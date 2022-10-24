GROTON — Delaney Reck won two events, but the Fitch co-op girls swim team lost to Guilford, 89-81, on Monday at UConn Avery Point.
Reck, a Stonington High senior, was first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.11) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.53).
Stonington's Addison Fulling won the 500 freestyle (5:34.88).
Reck and Fulling were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:49.89).
The co-op team, which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts NFA on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
