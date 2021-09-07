WESTERLY — Four players scored two goals each as the Westerly High girls soccer team opened its season with a 10-1 Division III win over Johnston on Tuesday night.
Gia Keegan, Kassidy Sisco, Jillian Octeau and Evan Intrieri contributed two goals apiece for the Bulldogs.
Sam Sacco and Kate Rafferty had the other Westerly goals. Octeau and Zerbarini each finished with an assist.
Neither team scored in the first 20 minutes. Keegan then scored for the Bulldogs, but Johnston tied the game just a few minutes later.
"The defense really started pushing up high and putting a lot of pressure on them," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "It allows us to play the ball wide to the corners and shorten the field. It was a good start for the Bulldogs."
From there, Westerly took control of the game.
Westerly finished with 27 shots. The Bulldogs next travel to Central on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
