WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's girls soccer season has come to an end after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chargers were anticipating playing in the Division II-tournament this week. Chariho found out about the positive test after Thursday's game with Prout. A game with East Greenwich scheduled for Friday was canceled.
The player who tested positive played in the Prout game. As a result, Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said about 20 Chariho players will have to quarantine until Nov. 21.
The positive test will also cause the Prout squad to move forward in the postseason with a diminished squad until at least the semifinals, Godbout said.
A Prout squad comprised of junior varsity players, and those who play both varsity and JV, lost to Exeter-West Greenwich on Saturday. The setback will now require Prout to play a preliminary round game and a quarterfinal contest without a full varsity squad.
Chariho used game film to suggest to the state Department of Health that only two Prout players had come in close contact with the infected player and the remainder of the Crusaders' varsity should be allowed to keep playing. But the DOH did not agree, Godbout said.
Chariho did not have enough junior varsity players that were not in close contact with the infected player to continue the season. Godbout and the other coaches on the team were not in close contact with the player and will not have to quarantine, she said.
It was a tough ending to the season for the Chargers, who posted a 4-2-2 overall record and finished 2-1-2 in Division II-South.
"We are absolutely heartbroken for the senior class," Godbout said. "This senior crew played with Maddie Potts as freshmen. They've persevered and showed such resilience through everything. They've had such enthusiasm and drive this season."
Potts died in September 2017 after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game.
Chariho is the second local team to have its season end early due to the coronavirus.
Stonington's boys soccer team had to withdraw from the Region I tournament Friday night because it had to quarantine the squad. Stonington was scheduled to play Ledyard in the regional title game on Saturday.
